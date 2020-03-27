Mutawakilu Fuseini rejoins King Faisal

Ghana Premier League club King Faisal have confirmed the capture of defender Mutawakilu Fuseini.
The defender has rejoined the Kumasi-based club after his last stint with them in 2014. However, the club has not disclosed the contract details of Mutawakilu Fuseini who is expected to shore up their leaky defence having conceded 29 goals in 14 matches.
The club on Friday announced their new acquisition on Twitter: We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with defender Mutawakilu Fuseini to rejoin the club.
Mutawakilu last ride for us in 2014 and is expected to link up with the team soon.
Mutawakilu Fuseini becomes the latest player to join the club in this transfer window after Samuel Akurugu and Andy Oduro Acheampong
The Kumasi-based club have been busy in the transfer window to augment their team following their poor start to the season. They are the only side yet to win a match in the Ghana Premier League and sit bottom on the standings with 6 points.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association following the directives given by the President of the Republic has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
