Preview: WAFA welcome Kotoko, Hearts of Oak play Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko comes up against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope in a matchday nine Ghana Premier League tie.
On the evidence of their home form this season, the Academy boys remain the overwhelming favourites to win the game but the Porcupines cannot be written off completely.
The Sogakope-based side have won all but one of their home games this season. They seem to have a leaky defence, having conceded eight goals and one clean sheet – the 2-0 win against Berekum Chelsea in their four home matches.
After a shaky start to the season, Asante Kotoko seem to have come good in recent weeks following back-to-back victories against Dreams FC and Liberty professionals, interspaced with a hard earned draw (1-1) against Medeama SC in Tarkwa.
READ ALSO: Yaw Preko wins first game as Great Olympics coach against Inter Allies
But the Porcupine Warriors have not won in Sogakope since WAFA returned to the Ghana top-flight.
Acting head coach Johnson Smith has been getting the best out of his players and remains optimistic of returning home unscathed.
Over in Accra, Hearts of Oak will seek to bounce back to winning ways against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Phobians dropped points last week in an away fixture in a 1-1 draw with Elmina Sharks. But the Phobians received good news this week in the lead up to Sunday’s game.
Midfield trio, Emmanuel Nettey, Mamane Lawali, and Nurudeen Abdul Aziz resumed training this week after staying on the sidelines for a couple of weeks.
Experienced defender Nuru Sulley is also in contention for his first start of since matchday two when he picked up an injury against Inter Allies in November 2020.
Accra Hearts of Oak have not lost a game since their 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on match day one.
Eleven Wonders will be playing a third away game at the Accra Sports Stadium after their last trip ended in defeat to Inter Allies.
Wonders have been one of the impressive sides in the top-flight and the team has not been only about winger Salifu Ibrahim, who has won five Man-of-the-Match awards.
The Techiman based side sit in 8th place two places behind Hearts of Oak. The game will kick off at 6pm.
Elsewhere, League leaders, AshantiGold SC will seek to keep hold of their position when they take on Medeama SC on Sunday at the Obuasi Len lay stadium.
King Faisal will entertain Elmina Sharks at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman while Aduana Stars will be fighting to get their season back on track when they take on Legon Cities at the Agyemang Badu park I in Dormaa on Sunday. Aduana Stars are deeply bruised after their 2-1 loss to Medeama SC in Tarkwa last weekend.
Bechem United will lock horns with Dreams FC as Karela United welcome Berekum Chelsea to Aiyinase.