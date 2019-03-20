The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to handle the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.
Laryea will be assisted by countrymen, Acheampong Brobbey as assistant referee one and Emmanuel Allou assistant referee two and Adaar Abdul Latif as the fourth official.
The clash is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, 2019, in Tripoli.
Meanwhile, Executive Committee member of the Nigerian Football Federation Alhaji Babagana Kalli will be the match commissioner when Ghana face the Gambia in the qualifier on March 26 in Accra.
The Nigerian team will aim for victory against their hosts, in order to get a ticket to the continental championship where they were last winners in 2015, and went on to get bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
