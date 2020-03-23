VIDEO: CK Akonnor shows his skills in 'Stay At Home Challenge'

The Black Stars technical department have made sure they are not missing out on the latest craze to sweep football after they shared their attempt at the Stay At Home challenge.
With the global Covid-19 situation continuing and all football activity postponed until further notice, many stars around the world have been taking to social media to conduct the ‘Stay at home challenge’ craze.
READ ALSO: 1. AFCON 2021 qualifier: Richard Attah, Habib and Yahaya Mohammed named in CK Akonnor's squad for Sudan clash
The instructions are simple. Grab a roll of toilet paper and do a number of kick-ups with said object before kicking it off to the side and nominating someone else.
Latest to join the challenge is Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablen Akonnor and his deputy David Duncan as they did the challenge with ease remembering their heydays.
The technical team of the Black Stars early this month named a 23-man for the AFCON 2021 qualifying doubleheader header against Sudan to be played on Match 27.
However, the match had to be postponed by CAF due to Covid-19 pandemic which the African football body say a new schedule shall be announced in due time.
READ ALSO: All football competitions in Ghana suspended over Covid-19
The global pandemic, which originated from Wuhan the epicentre of China has recorded cases and killed majority of people around the world.
In the case of Ghana, the country has confirmed 24 cases so far with one death.