We have a week to appoint a new Technical Director - GFA Communications director

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has a week ultimatum to appointed a new Technical Director following a directive by FIFA, according to its Communications Director Henry Asante Twum
The GFA Technical Director position is vacant following the departure of Mr. Samuel Francis Oti Akenteng whose contract expired at the end of March, 2020.
In view of this, the association has began the search for his replacement early this month and this week announced that six candidates has been shortlisted for the position after over 100 people applications received.
The six is made up of three Ghanaians and three expatriates who will be going for interview as the Technical Director role is a prerequisite of FIFA.
Speaking in an interview, Henry Asante said, “Technical Director is something that FIFA recognizes. We are lucky that Oti Akenteng’s contract expired last month ending. FIFA has given us up to next week to name a new Technical Director”.
The new Technical Director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA. His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana Men Senior Team (Black Stars) and Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.
