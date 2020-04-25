We have not signed Sulley Muntari - Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have denied reports that they have signed Ghana international midfielder Sulley Muntari on a free transfer.
Media reports on Friday, suggested that the Phobians have capture the former Inter Milan player to bolster their team ahead of the Ghana Premier League resumption.
However, Hearts of Oak have issued a statement, urging its supporters to disregard the reports of Sulley Muntari's signing, adding that supporters will be made known if a player has joined the 1911 club by posting it on their official handles.
@HeartsOfOakGH is the Premier club in Ghana and will continue to set the standards, we therefore urge our supporters not to rely on information unless it comes from our official handles.
@HeartsOfOakGH wants to notify the general sporting public that we have not signed Ghana International Sulley Muntari as it's being reported by the media. Sulley is a great player and a friend of the club. We will continue to unveil the players we have signed.
Muntari has been without a club after ending his stay with Spanish lower tier side Albacete.
The Phobians in recent weeks have recruited some players with announcement of their signings made on the club's official handles.
Players include Ivorian winger Eric Dizan and Nigerien international Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali have joined the Phoabians on a 3 and 2 years respectively.
Hearts of Oak currently occupies the ninth position with 21 points after fourteen matches in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which has been suspended following the Coronavirus pandemic.