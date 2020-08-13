We're working hard for Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana - CK Akonnor

19-year-old joins Uganda presidential race A 19-year-old Ugandan has picked nomination papers to vie for the presidency in…

Seven more arrested over clash between NDC, NPP supporters at Nkrankwanta Seven more persons have been arrested by Police in the Bono region over the…

First Atlantic Bank launches 25th Anniversary First Atlantic Bank has launched its 25th Anniversary celebration with a…

South African coronavirus cases fall dramatically South Africa's new coronavirus infections appear to be stabilising. The number…

Nigeria Islamic court sentences rapist to death An Islamic court in the Nigerian city of Kano has sentenced an elderly man to…

Richard Attah extends stay at Hearts of Oak Hearts of Oak and goalkeeper Richard Attah have agreed terms extending the…