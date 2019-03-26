Cancer patient sneaks out of the hospital to drink and smoke

A Zambian man battling an aggressive form of cancer, recently sneaked out of the hospital to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.
Mr. Derrick Tembo from Ndola, Zambia, has a terrible heart cancer which doctors say it's incurable.
In a dramatic turn of events, Mr. Tembo left the hospital without the nurses knowledge – saying he wanted to drink beer in advance before he dies.
Instead of heading to church for prayers, he went straight to a nearby Liquor Shop to quench his thirst as he already believes his days are numbered.
He posted the pictures of himself with bottles of beers on Facebook with the caption;
“why not enjoy before the glorious day comes when to meet his maker”.”Tired of being in a hospital bed just sneaked to quench my thirst. After all, whether I drink or not am gonna die..”
