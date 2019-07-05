PHOTOS: Kuami Eugene lands ambassadorial deal with Itel Mobile

Pacesetters of affordable and quality mobile phones in Ghana, itel Mobile Ghana, has signed a one-year contract with the 'Rockstar' Kuami Eugene as their brand ambassador.
The signing ceremony took place on the 4th of July 2019 at the Transmission Head office at Circle with the whole Lynx Entertainment family present at the contract signing.
According to Kuami Eugene, he is extremely excited about the whole ambassadorial deal and he believes with his huge fan base and activeness in the industry, he will go a long way to usher the brand into an amazing pedestal.
In an interview with the digital marketing and communication manager of itel Ghana, Michael Tuekpe, he said;
"We all know about the sleek and quality phones produced by itel Ghana, hence we needed someone who can match up to that trend and there was no one other than Kuami Eugene who is not only a hard-working gentleman but also loved and inspired by the youth of Ghana. We believe he can assist us to reach the youth with our useful products".
Meanwhile, itel Ghana will launch its new flagship mobile phone in the selfie series soon which they believe will do exceptionally well in the market considering Kuami Eugene now being an ambassador to the brand and the product to be launched.
Watch the photos below;
ALSO READ;
- Going back to school would be difficult - Kuami Eugene
- Video: Kuami Eugene and KiDi drop first ever collabo