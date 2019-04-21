VIDEO: Gloria Sarfo goes makeup-free on Easter

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has caused a stir social media following makeup-free photos and video she posted on her Instagram page.
PrimeNewsGhana stumbled upon a collage photo and video of actress Gloria Sarfo without makeup and fans are really freaking out about it.
In one of the collage photo, Gloria wore beautiful glasses as she puts her natural face on display.
Gloria Sarfo took to her Instagram page during this Easter season to share a makeup-free selfie and videos on her Instagram page with the caption, "KWAHU ooooooooooooo KWAHU🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Queen FINA performs tonight at Akutu Ase, it's the Ghana DJ Awards Nominee Jams , and then tomorrow at the ADONKO KWAHU BASH at LEVEL 3🙌🙌🙌🙌 Ajeeeeeeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiiiiiiii👅👅👅🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥No MakeUp Day👌💯✔👄".
Check out her makeup-free look below!