Arrest of journalists : National Security goofed again - Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says National Security Operatives goofed in the arrest of some journalists of Modern Ghana last week.
According to lawyer Martin Kpebu, the setup of National Security does not allow them to carry out arrests.
Speaking on Joy FM's 'Newsfile' he described the alleged torture of the journalists as degrading.
"In the first place they have no mandate to have even carried it out as National Security set up in Act 526, the National Security is put up that if they need such help they should go to BNI or REGSEC that is how it works but as an institution set up, you know is part of the civil service.... as an institution they have no right.."
He called on President Akufo-Addo to step in and make sure the National Security Operatives are not found doing things that are not within their powers after the incident during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
Facts in medical report not enough to rule out torture claims - Physician
Dr. Justice Yankson says facts represented in the medical report of the two Modern Ghana journalists are not enough to rule out their torture claims.
Dr Justice Yankson said there are a lot of factors that may not allow a medical examination to readily determine whether or not the journalists have been tortured.
According to the medical report which was based on physical examination and x-rays there were no abrasions or lacerations and no swelling even as at Saturday morning when the journalists were released and reported to the hospital for initial examination.
Tuesday’s more detailed examination and x-rays also revealed no signs of torture. Parts of the report read; “He is anisteric, not pale, hydration is fair, chest is clear and shows no abnormalities. He also has no swelling and no reddening of his eyes”. X-ray reports also show no sign of injury to his tissues.
Taking his turn as a panellist on Joy FM's 'Newsfile', Dr. Justice Yankson explained that delay in examination and medication before the examination can be some of the factors that will not allow a doctor to see signs and symptoms of torture.
