Asiakwa attack : Alleged killers of deceased teacher remanded into police custody

The Kibi district magistrate court has remanded into police custody the six accused persons involved in a murder case of a teacher at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.
The accused persons between the ages of 18-20 are to reappear in court on July 3 2019.
The deceased teacher, George Somuah Bosompem, was a Religious and Moral Education and Twi Teacher at Salvation Army Basic School.
He was brutalized to death by the six young men for protesting against the invasion of the school farms by wee smokers who steal snails and defecate in the school.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Lawyer of the six accused persons, Peter Nimo said: ''We have all the offences available. It is the law that persons who are in custody and who applied for bail must be given bail on conditions that they are prepared to go by the conditions attached to the case. Initially, I thought the suspects were below 18 until when I came and saw them. Again, some amongst them am convinced are below 18. So we are working on them, we want to be sure before coming to court''.
According to reports, present at the court were teachers from Asiakwa, Municipal, Regional and National Executives of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and family members.
Reports indicated that GNAT wants the murder case of the Asiakwa teacher to be a warning signal that they will no longer tolerate assault on teachers for that matter they will like to follow this particular case in a logical conclusion for justice to prevail.
Also, the same statement made by GNAT was re-echoed by the family members of the deceased teacher.
