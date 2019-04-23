Ayawaso violence:Aggrieved wives demand justice for their husbands

Aggrieved wives of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections violence victims have presented a petition to the Gender Ministry today, April 23, 2019, in Accra to seek justice for their husbands who were assaulted on January 31 2019.
The aggrieved wives of the Ayawaso violence victims are asking the government to show some level of sensitivity to their plight as women whose husbands were once breadwinners but now injured and incapacitated after the chaotic incident.
The Chief Director for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Zakariah Afisa received the petition on behalf of the Minister. The aggrieved women described how despairing their husbands’ situation has become adding that if government delays in intervening, some of them might contemplate suicide.
The women, who lamented about the fact that President Akufo-Addo never visited their husbands after the incident are asking that perpetrators of the shooting incident are promptly dealt with by law.
According to a portion of the petition: “This issue should not be treated as one of the normal political phenomena. Our husbands are citizens of the republic and as such are entitled to all privileges spelt out in the 1992 constitution which includes administration of justice in all families. Sir If we may ask what happened to the Emile Short Commission report?''
''Our husband’s political affiliation should not coerce you to depart from your position on human rights activism. The brutalities suffered in the hands of these masked men have incapacitated some of our husbands with one of them currently struggling with the possibility of having his leg amputated at the 37 military hospital”,it added.
Background
The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat became vacant following the death of NPP Legislator, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko last year. The sudden death of the MP necessitated the need for a by-election to be held to select a new MP for the constituency. There was a shooting incidence by some armed security personnel from the National security at the residence of NDC Parliamentary candidate, Delali Brempong for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on January 31, 2019.
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George also received some hefty slaps from a national security operative when he protested events that happened at the premises of his candidate.
Thirteen party members were injured and were rushed to the Legon and 37 Military hospital for treatment and because of the happenings, the NDC withdrew from the race.
Both the NDC and NPP held press conferences to address the issue and calm their angry supporters.