Health Minister's address on Coronavirus disappointing - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the Health Minister's address in Parliament over the preparedness of the country to deal with coronavirus outbreak describing his address as 'disappointing and depressing'.
The Health Minister briefed the House over the arrangement and measures put in place to deal with cases of the deadly disease if there is any case in the country.
According to Mr Agyeman Manu, government is setting up a 100-bed capacity facility in a remote area to serve as a centre for quarantining persons with suspected cases of coronavirus infection.
He further outlined other new measures the government has put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the country
''Mr Speaker, so far, 5,000 PPEs have been procured and distributed to all regions, major health facilities, points of entry, teaching hospitals, treatment centres and selected health facilities.”
He added that for surveillance, government has inducted and circulated Covid-19 case definitions to regional and lower levels. He also said government has also adopted a Cobid-19 investigation form which is currently in use.
Finally, the Minister urged the public to avoid handshakes as a preventive measure for Covid-19 popularly known as Coronavirus, stating that so far 40 suspected cases have all proven negative.
But in response to the Minister's address on the Floor of Parliament today, the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post said :
''Very disappointing and depressing report to Parliament from the Health Minister on Ghana’s coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness.GHS35million required not fully released (some GHS20million still outstanding). WHO gaps not addressed. Not one simulation exercise so far. Isolation Centres all earmarked for Accra without considering other parts of Ghana even as some remain uncompleted. No convincing arrangements for other points of entry except Terminal 3. No clear plans for stranded students in Wuhan''.
