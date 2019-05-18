Takoradi Kidnapping : CID boss must be redeployed - Kweku Baako

Editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says it will be in the best interest of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ms Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to be redeployed.
This comes on the back of numerous criticisms from the public after the CID boss made comments that the police know the whereabout of the kidnapped Tarkoradi girls but later backtracked on her comments.
She clarified the issue and said she made the statement because she wanted to give hope to the families of the victims.
This has not gone down well with many and there are calls for her resignation.
Kweku Baako, however, does not share in the calls for her resignation but believes she needs to be redeployed.
" Ms Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has done so well for herself, she has a great career and I will be hurt to see it cut short. This position has not had many women but she is not the first police officer to be bashed. I think her criticisms are self-inflicted and it will be best if she asked to be redeployed, move from the CID to a different department.
Earlier last week, the women wing of the NDC tasked her to produce the girls in 14 days or resign.
Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Thursday called on the public to assist the police with information rather than just criticize them.
Ruth love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.
READ ALSO:
- Takoradi Kidnapping : Public should assist police with information rather than criticize- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
- I am competent enough to be an IGP - CID Boss
For more Ghana News Headlines visit primenewsghana.com