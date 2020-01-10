We cannot give a specific timeline to call off strike - TUTAG to NLC

Striking members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) have indicated that despite the National Labour Commission (NLC)'s order to return to the classroom they can not give a definite date to resume full academic activities.
At a meeting with TUTAG members, the Education Minister and other stakeholders today, the NLC instructed the striking teachers to call off the strike adding they have also directed the government to pay members of TUTAG all arrears by January 29 without delays.
But addressing the media, the Greater Accra Chairman of TUTAG, Dr Ibrahim Zubaira said that although they have taken the decision of the NLC in good faith, they cannot give a specific date on when to call off the strike.
“Ruling was made, and that we should go back to the classroom, and that they have given government dates to make payment.”
“We have taken the ruling and we are going to go back to abide by it. I have to go and organise my people and we will communicate to the general public,” he added
Dr Zubaira said the members will be looking forward to government to settle all arrears without any further delays.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Education Minister, Dr Opoku-Prempeh assured government the teachers government was doing all it can to ensure that they return to the classrooms peacefully.
“I feel down-hearted for students who have studied all this while, waiting to write their examinations, having a strike that has affected their exams. We hope that we can quickly resolve the matter for the students to write their exams and for peace and tranquillity will prevail on the campuses.”
On the issue of the migration of the teachers onto the Single Spine Salary Structure, the Minister said those qualified will be migrated.
“They are going to be migrated to a level,” he stated.
Meanwhile, members of TUTAG have since January 6 has been striking in demand for payment of allowances owed them as well their full migration onto the Single Spine Salary Structure just like their colleagues in public universities.
