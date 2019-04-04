10 cancer causing foods you have to stop eating

Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.These contrast with benign tumours, which do not spread.
Possible signs and symptoms include a lump, abnormal bleeding, prolonged cough, unexplained weight loss and a change in bowel movements. While these symptoms may indicate cancer, they can also have other causes.
Food taken into the human body also contribute to cancer .Below are some foods that contribute to the disease
1. Soda
Soda often contains caramel colour. This artificial colouring has the carcinogenic chemical 4-MEI as a byproduct. Laboratory tests show that 4-MEI shows up in sodas with caramel colour.
Alternatives – Water is always best, but if you really crave the sweet, bubbly hit of soda, choose a natural brand without caramel colour.
2. Grilled red meat
While a nice char on that steak may taste good, the high temperatures used for its cooking produce cancer-causing hydrocarbons. And excessive consumption of red meat in general is thought to up your cancer risk.
Alternatives – Eat red meat sparingly, cook it carefully, and choose organic, grass-fed beef if possible.
3. Microwave popcorn
The butter flavouring used in many microwave popcorn brands releases diacetyl, a known toxin, when cooked. Next, the perfluorooctanoic acid that lines the bags themselves is carcinogenic. And finally, popcorn producers are not required to report whether or not their kernels are GMO.
Alternatives – Buy organic kernels and pop them in an air popper or on your stove.
4. Canned food, especially tomatoes
Canned foods are dangerous because the cans are lined with the chemical BPA, a known hormone disrupter. Canned tomatoes are especially problematic because their acidity causes the BPA to leach into the food. Tomatoes in general are very healthy; it’s the packaging that’s the problem here.
Alternatives – Eat fresh or frozen produce.
5. Hydrogenated oils
Vegetable oils are not extracted from their source naturally, but instead must undergo a chemical process. Later, even more chemicals are added to achieve the desired look and consistency of the product, resulting in an extremely high level of unhealthy omega-6 fats.
Alternatives – Choose olive, soy, or canola oil instead; these oils are naturally extracted.
6 Artificial sweeteners
Most artificial sweeteners are produced by a chemical process, and there isn’t enough data to really deem them safe. Some studies suggest that artificial sweeteners cause the toxin DKP to build up in the body and potentially cause brain tumours.
Alternatives – If you must use sweetener, choose plant-based Stevia. Certain recipes can also substitute applesauce for sweetener.
7. Non-organic fruits & vegetables
The fruits and vegetables themselves are extremely healthy, but the pesticides sprayed on them are anything but. Altrazine, for example, is a weed-killer that has been banned in Europe for causing severe problems in humans, but is still commonly used in the U.S.
Alternatives – Buy organic as much as you can, and carefully wash all produce before eating.
8. Alcohol
Studies by the National Cancer Institute have shown a link between alcohol consumption and cancers of the head and neck, oesophagus, liver, breast, and colon.
Alternatives – If you are not ready to quit entirely, keep your alcohol consumption in the low risk category – no more than 3 drinks in a sitting for women and 4 drinks in a sitting for men, with no more than 7 drinks total per week for women and 14 total per week for men.
9. Margarine
Margarine was supposed to be a healthier alternative to butter, but as it turns out, margarine is made from hydrogenated vegetable oils and is full of trans fats. Recent studies have suggested that trans fats are way more dangerous than the saturated fats found in butter.
Alternatives – Still go easy on the butter, but choose it over margarine. Olive oil flavored with herbs is also a nice topping for bread or veggies.
10. Refined sugars
The worst offender in this category is high fructose corn syrup, and it’s in a ton of processed foods and drinks. For example, you’ll find 15 teaspoons of the stuff in one 20 oz soda.As we know, cancer loves to feed on sugar.
Alternatives – Always scan the ingredients list when buying packaged food; the sugar content will surprise you. Satisfy your sweet tooth with whole fruit rather than candy.
Credit:hhdresearch.org