AFCON 2019: Profile of Uganda national football team

Uganda is in Group A of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt. Dr Congo, Zimbabwe and Egypt are the other national teams in the group.
The Uganda national football team, nicknamed The Cranes, is the national team of Uganda and is controlled by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.
The 14 times champions of the CECAFA Cup (East & Central Africa) first participated in the AFCON tournament in 1962. They left a legacy in that tournament by placing 4th.
In 1974 and 1976, they qualified but once again were eliminated in the group stages. Their best results came in 1978 in Ghana where they took the second position. The host nation, Ghana beat the Cranes 2-0 to clinch their 3rd AFCON trophy.
They have featured 7 times in the history of the continental tournament.
Sébastien Desabre is the manager of the side, was appointed on December 28, 2017. He replaced Milutin Sredojevic (‘Micho’), from Serbia, who left in July 2017 to become the head coach of the South African side Orlando Pirates Football Club.
Godfrey Walusimbi is the most capped Ugandan player and has notched 3 goals in 99 appearances. He plies his trade for Kaizer Chiefs FC in the Premier Soccer League. The team will be relying on his experience to see them through the tournament.
The Cranes all-time top scorer is Geofrey Massa, registering 22 goals in 72 appearances. He plays for the KTFF Süper Lig side Küçük Kaymaklı in North Cyprus.
The Cranes is currently ranked 79th in the World and 16th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on January 1996, being placed 62nd whilst achieving their highest in July 2002 occupying the 121st position.