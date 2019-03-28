Caleb Ekuban has passed his audition to be part of the AFCON squad

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has stated that Italian born Ghanaian Caleb Ekuban has justified why he should be enplaned to AFCON 2019.
The Trabzonspor striker capped his debut for the Black Stars, scoring the vital lone goal against Kenya as the team topped Group f in the AFCON 2019 qualification.
He again scored in Ghana's friendly against Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium to make it 2 appearances in 2 goals.
And According to Gyan, Caleb Ekuban performances in the two matches has been superb and to him, he has proved beyond reasonable doubt why he should be at AFCON 2019.
He stressed that he has seen it all and a partnership with budding talents is welcomed.
"Caleb Ekuban has justified why the coach should include him in the squad for the tournament."
"I'm ready to be paired with any striker because I'm very confident on the field of play."
"Whoever I play with, I will support with my experience."
Furthermore, Gyan, the most capped player with 106 games and scorer of 51 goals for the national team has reiterated that the only dent in his career now is the AFCON title.
"I would want to leave a legacy as a player."
"The only thing left for me is to win the AFCON."
Black Stars will know their group opponents when the official draw takes place at Cairo on April 12.
Read also:
Friendly : Caleb Ekuban on target again as Black Stars beat Mauritania
AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew assures Ghanaians of trophy