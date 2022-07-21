Full list of CAF Awards 2022 winners

The recipients of the CAF Awards 2022 were announced on Thursday, as Sadio Mane scooped the coveted men's African Player of the Year award.
At the ceremony hosted in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday, July 21, Mane defended the crown he won in 2019 as the last two editions (2020, 2021) were canceled due to Covid 19.
Sadio Mane beat off competition from fellow countryman Edouard Mendy and two-time winner of the award Mohamed Salah due to his stellar performance in the season under review.
The 30-year-old enjoyed a great campaign with his former club, Liverpool, during the 2021/22 season, which saw him end up with the FA Cup title.
The Senegal international during the year under review led his country to their first-ever AFCON triumph, beating Egypt to win the final.
Sadio Mane has emerged as the Most Valuable Player, of the tournament held in Cameroon where he also scored 3 goals.
He also played a key role for the Teranga Lions, guiding them to a World Cup slot.
Full list of winners below
Women's Club of the Year: Mamelodi Sundowns
Men's Club of the Year: Wydad AC
Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Evelyn Badu
Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Mohamed El Shennawy
Women's Young Player of the Year: Evelyn Badu
Men's Young Player of the Year: Pape Matar Sarr
Men's National Team of the Year: Senegal
Goal of the Year: Pape Sakho
Coach of the Year (Women's): Desiree Ellis
Coach of the Year (Men's): Aliou Cisse
Player of the Year (Women's): Asisat Oshoala
Player of the Year (Men's): Sadio Mane