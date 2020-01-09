GPL: Legon Cities announce special packages for fans ahead of Dreams FC showdown

Legon Cities have announced special packages for fans of the club ahead of their matchday 3 encounter against Dreams FC in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
The 2016 champions (formerly Wa All Stars) will be playing as a guest to Dreams FC at the Threate of Dreams at Dewu.
Ahead of the showdown, in the club's bid to encourage its fans to troop to the match center in their numbers to intimidate their opponents, they have released a list of packages.
According to the club under its new investors, fans who will like to watch them play this weekend are expected to pay only 25ghc which includes transportation, match ticket and products from their sponsors and a club souvenir.
Another interesting offer is that the fans will have the opportunity of tasting some local dishes at a discount rate upon their arrival at the meeting point in Madina.
The details below:
"For ONLY 25GHC, you our cherished fan would enjoy a matchday experience of our game against Dreams FC at DawuThe package includes transport, match ticket, products from our sponsors and a club souvenir.Meeting point is Madina Zongo Junction at 11am prompt.A local dish treat awaits you as well..."
Legon Cities have a single point from a possible 6 are 12th on the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League log.
