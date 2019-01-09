Player Profile: Thomas Teye Partey

Thomas Teye Partey is a Ghanaian midfielder who plays for Spanish side Atletico Madrid as a defensive midfielder.
DATE OF BIRTH
The 25-year-old Partey was born on June 13, 1993, in Odumase Krobo, Ghana.
EARLY FOOTBALL CAREER
Partey was a product of the local Odometah FC's youth ranks.
He was sent to Atletico Madrid in 2011 where he was mainly with the reserve side.
He made a total of 28 appearances and scored 3 goals for the reserves.
LOANED TO MALLORCA AND ALMERIA
On 12 July, Thomas was loaned to RCD Mallorca, freshly relegated to the second level and later loaned to UD Almeria in 2014 on a short-term deal.
Thomas Partey had a good period with both clubs making 37 and 31 matches respectively but he later returned to Atletico in 2015.
RETURN TO ATLETICO MADRID
Partey made his first-team debut for Atleti on 28 November 2015, replacing Luciano Vietto in a 1–0 home win against Espanyol.
On 2 January of the following year, he scored his first league goal for the club, netting the game's only goal in a home success over Levante UD.
He has won the UEFA Europa League with the side and currently is an integral part of the Atletico Madrid setup, Partey currently has 78 caps for Atletico and has scored 8 goals for the Madrid-based side.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
In May 2016, Thomas was called up for the first time to the Ghana national team by manager Avram Grant, ahead of a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Mauritius.
Thomas Partey made his debut on 5 June, replacing Frank Acheampong for the final 11 minutes of a 2–0 away win that booked the Black Stars' position in the finals.
On 5 September 2017, Thomas scored his first international hattrick in a 5-1 win against Congo in a 2018 World Cup Qualification match.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT
Atletico Madrid honoured Partey with plague at the Wanda Metropolitano for his 100th appearance.
Partey was given a march of honour just before Saturday’s game with Rayo Vallecano.
On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Partey was named in the 2018 Africa's Best XI team Aiteo CAF Awards held in Senegal.
