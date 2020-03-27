Teofimo Lopez ready to hand Richard Commey a rematch

IBF Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez says he will not baulk at the decision to hand Richard Commey a rematch if the fight potentially comes up again.
The two boxers went toe-to-toe at the Madison Square Garden on December 14. On the night, Richard Commey’s reign as IBF Lightweight champion came to a crashing end after he was viciously knocked out by Teofimo Lopez in their bout in New York.
READ ALSO: Azumah Nelson reveals Richard Commey's mistake that caused his defeat against Teofimo Lopez
When asked a question on a potential rematch with the Ghanaian the during a live Q&A chat on Thursday on The Athletic platform, the current IBF champion said the door is open for a rematch.
"Wishing him (Commey) nothing but the best and if the fight potentially comes up again, then I don’t see why not to have a rematch."
Meanwhile, Lopez has disclosed that he has been in contact with Vasily Lomachenko's camp for the unification bout. Ukraine boxer Vasily Lomachenko is the holder is WBC, WBA and WBO titles.
“I’m going straight for Lomachenko. I’m in contact with his promoter from time to time.”
Lopez also shared some advice to boxing fans on staying safe during the current period of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I hope everyone is safe and practising social distancing for the mean time. I hope everyone stays indoors during these times of the COVID-19.”
READ ALSO: Richard Commey capable of being world champion again - D.K Poison