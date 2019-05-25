Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy ban : The industry can survive without them - Obour

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, says the music industry can do without Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Obour was speaking to the Daily Graphic after the two artistes were banned indefinitely from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) by the scheme’s board following a brawl between their teams at the 20th edition of the awards on Saturday, May 18.
The ban was announced on Thursday, May 23, at a press conference at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.
According to Obour, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy not being included in the VGMA would not affect the music industry in any way.
“The music industry can do without Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy because they are not the only musicians in Ghana. There have been musicians before these two artistes who achieved more than them.
“Shatta Wale was banned for three years from the VGMA but the awards still went on and his ban did not affect the music industry in any way. The fact is, the music industry is bigger than just these two individuals,” he said.
Although he acknowledged that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had a lot of influence, Obour said without them, the music industry would still achieve whatever purpose it wanted to achieve.
“Sarkodie, M.anifest, Samini and a good number of musicians are doing great and without them, the music industry will still do well,” he stressed.
He explained that the unfortunate incident that took place on the night of the awards was the highest disgrace to the entire nation and the music industry.
“We should bow our heads in shame, especially Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. With all the dignitaries present, these two artistes’ behaviour was very bad and I support the decision to ban them,” he said.
According to Obour, he hopes the two artistes learn from what has happened and do things differently.
Credit : Graphiconline
