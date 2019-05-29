AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu assures Ghanaians of trophy

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has assured Ghanaians that the team will make the nation proud by winning AFCON 2019.

According to the Astu, four-time winners, Black Stars is focused as they go in search for their lost glory in a bid to clinch the AFCON trophy for the 5th time having last won it in 1982.

He further stated that they understand the frustrations the teeming fans are going through after a 37-year wait for the title and a more reason why they are calling on Ghanaians to rally behind the team to break the AFCON drought.

“The trophy is always our target. We understand the frustrations the Black Stars have taken Ghanaians through. This time we would surely bring the trophy to Ghana” Atsu told GNA Sports. “I believe this time, we will make Ghanaians happy and we want them to support the team because the players are also frustrated that this generation has not won anything for the country. The fans have done enough to deserve a trophy so this AFCON is for them,” he ended.

Ghana has not won the competition since 1982 despite reaching the finals three times losing in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The Black Stars have been drawn in group A alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Ghana will kickstart their campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.

The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

