2019 Top 25 stories that made the headlines in sports

A lot can happen in one year.The sports world moves quickly, and it can be easy to lose track of the biggest stories as time goes on.
From Richard Commey winning his first-ever international title to losing it before the year ended to Andy Ruiz upsetting Anthony Joshua to claim the heavyweights and the demise of Black Stars striker Junior Agogo.
Primes News covered all this story and below we take a look back at the Top 25 stories that made the headlines in Sports in 2019.
1. VIDEO: Commey knocks out Chaniev to win IBF world lightweight title
On February 3, 2019, Richard Commey became the 10th Ghanaian World Champion after his sweet victory in winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight title by a second round knock out over Russian Isa Chaniev in Texas, USA.
He floored Isa Chaniev of Russias in the second-round to get hold of his first world title.
2. VIDEO: Richard Commey loses IBF title to Teofimo Lopez after second round TKO
Richard Commey’s reign as IBF Lightweight champion came to a crashing end on December 14, 2019, after he was viciously knocked out by Teofimo Lopez in their bout on Saturday in New York.
The bout started closely and it was Commey who landed the first power shot of the night with a right hand counter punch on Lopez.
However, the story started to change and it changed very quickly as Lopez warmed up and started to control affairs until the end of the first round.
In the second round, Lopez showed more poise and soon, floored Commey with an outstanding right overhand.
3. Asamoah Gyan retires from Black Stars
Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan few days to the AFCON 2019 announced his retirement from the Senior National team.
Gyan who was Ghana's all-time scorer with 51goals in 106 appearances, call it a day in a release on his social media handle.
He said “Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the National team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.
He added: “I also wish to retire from the national team permanently; not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country has seen under my captaincy.
4.Video : Isaac Dogboe loses to Emmanuel Navarette again
While Dogboe was better prepared for the rematch in May with Navarrete, he simply could not deal with Navarrete's length, reach and work rate.
5.CAFCL: Kotoko crash out after defeat to Etoile du Sahel
Asante Kotoko crashed out of the CAF Champions League as they were defeated 3-0 by Etoile du Sahel in Monastir.
Goals from Ben Ouanes and a brace from Laaribi Karim either side of the half cemented the victory for the Tunisians as they progressed on a 3-2 aggregate after losing the first leg 2-0 in Kumasi.
6. CAFCC: San Pedro ends Kotoko's adventure after 2-0 win
Asante Kotoko failed to reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation after a 2-0 defeat to Ivorian side FC San Pedro.
The Porcupine Warriors crashed out 2-1 on aggregate to see their Africa campaign end miserably.
Kotoko had to finish the game with ten men after defender Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu got sent off with two yellow cards.
7. African Games: Ghana wins Gold in 4 x 100m relay
Ghana won gold in the men's 4×100 meters relay at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.
A quartet of Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Benjamin Kwaku Azameti, and swift finisher Paul Joseph Amoah was all Ghana needed to make 38.80 to pick the much sought after gold medal ahead of neighbours Nigeria.
8. Namibia defeats Black Stars in friendly
The Black Stars of Ghana played its first of pre-AFCON friendlies against the Brave Warriors of Namibia.
The Black Stars suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to the Brave Warriors in Dubai despite getting the lion's share of possession.
9. U-23 AFCON: Ghana sneaks into Semis after victory against Mali
The Black Meteors of Ghana booked a place to the semi-final stage of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations following a 2-0 win over Mali.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s men needed to overcome their West African counterparts to qualify for the semi-final stage after failing to win any of their first two games.
Kwabena Owusu came from the bench as his brace propelled Ghana to the next stage.
10. Kotoko beat Karela to lift NC Special Competition trophy
Asante Kotoko won the Tier 1 novelty Normalisation Committee Special Competition after beating Karela United 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 in regulation time.
They win booked them a slot in the CAF Confederation Cup.
11. 'Pitch Invader' Awal Mohammed meets Thomas Partey
Awal Suleman, the Cape Coast stadium pitch invader finally met his idol Thomas Partey after the latter extended an invitation to him.
He received a signed shirt from the Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey.
The young man interrupted the Black Stars clash with South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium. In the 74th minute of the match, Awal outrun some security officials and made his way onto the pitch.
Due to his actions, he was charged with unlawful entry and offensive character and spent 48hours in police custody before being granted bail.
12. EPL: Guardiola Pep talks Lampard's kids as Man City edge Chelsea
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City returned to winning ways following their 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in matchday 13 of the English Premier League.
Guardiola's charges put the 3-1 loss to Liverpool before the international break behind them as they ease past Chelsea to collect the maximum points.
Man City showed great character and composure to comeback from behind and beat the Blues to keep their title hopes alive.
13. EPL: Everton crucify Man United 'Red Devils' on resurrection day
Everton produced a thrilling display to outclass a woeful Manchester United, the 'Red Devils' at Goodison Park and exposed all the problems facing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Toffees thump Manchester United 4-0.
14. George Afriyie concedes defeat as Kurt Okraku is elected GFA President
Kurk Okraku has been elected the President of Ghana Football Association for the next four years.
The Dreams FC owner succeeds former capo Kwesi Nyantakyi who was banned from all football-related activities following the airing of Anas expose documentary titled "Number 12".
George conceded defeat midway into the third run of voting.
However, the voting went ahead with Mr Kurt Okraku as the sole candidate which saw him secure 93 votes to emerge as the winner of the elections.
15. CAF names AFCON 2019 Best XI
CAF have revealed the outstanding performers of the AFCON 2019 staged in Egypt.
The tournament saw Algeria crowned winners of the 32nd edition of Africa's biggest football tournament after seeing off Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium.
Due to their consistent performance in the tournament, it comes as no major surprise that 4 of their players have been included in CAF's Best XI with their manager named as the best tactician.
However, runners up Senegal had the lion's share of players chosen ahead of the Desert Foxes in the Best XI.
16. CAF announce final three for African Player of the Year
CAF have announced the nominees for African Player of the Year.
The list includes Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah battling to be named African Player of the Year after making the three-man shortlist.
Andy Ruiz spoiled the long-awaited U.S. debut of unified heavyweight champion and British star Anthony Joshua to score four knockdowns and record a spectacular upset via seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden.
Not only did Ruiz get up off the canvas early in Round 3 in order to do what oddsmakers felt was nearly impossible, he showed tremendous poise, power and fearlessness in systematically dismantling Joshua to flip the heavyweight division upside down.
Ruiz, 29, a native of southern California, became the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title as he captured Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO titles.
18. Anthony Joshua beats Andy Ruiz to regain heavyweight titles
Anthony Joshua became a two-time world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in a tense rematch in Saudi Arabia.
Six months on from the night Ruiz stunned boxing, Joshua risked seeing his career left in tatters with a second defeat, but served up 36 minutes of movement and well-timed punching to take the IBF, WBA and WBO titles back to Britain.
19. AFCON 2019: 'Year of Return' presidential project fails as Tunisia block Black Stars shine
Ghana's bid to win her fifth AFCON trophy suffered a crushing blow as they were booted out the AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
In the round of 16 clash, Tunisia who have never beaten the Black Stars in any competitive match for the first time tasted victory over the West Africa nation, beating them 5-4 on penalties to send them packing out of the tournament.
The trio have been named as the final three for the Men's Player of the Year, after a 10-man shortlist including Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah was whittled down.
21. Super sub Naby Keita winner seals President Cup win for Kotoko
Substitute Naby Keita became the hero of the day as his second strike handed Asante Kotoko a 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak to clinch the 2019 President Cup.
The Guinean international connected home from a cross to hand Maxwell Konadu's side victory over the arch-rivals which is a major boost for them ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
22. AFCON 2019: I would have stopped Jordan's 'cheap' goal - Nii Lante Vanderpuye
Former Minister for Youth and Sports Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye stated that he would have stopped Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew from registering his second goal in AFCON 2019.
The Black Stars defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final Group F fixture at the Suez Sports Stadium to finish as group winners.
Jordan Ayew on the night broke the deadlock after outwitting his marker to put Ghana ahead before Thomas Partey sealed Ghana's qualification to the knock stages of the competition.
Speaking on Asempa FM sports morning show, the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency said he would have stood to his grounds and prevented the Black Stars from opening the floodgate against the Djurtus.
Asante Kotoko have terminated their contract with coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor after nine months in charge of the club.
The 18-man list shows coaches who have been approved by the FA to perform their duties with their various clubs.
25. Ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo dies at age 40
In August Ghanaians suffered a piece of sad news as Ex-Ghana striker and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations poster boy Junior Agogo died at age 40.
The former Zamalek player passed on in London. Agogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.
He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.