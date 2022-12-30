2022 top stories that made the headlines in Sports

A lot can happen in one year. The sports world moves quickly, and it can be easy to lose track of the biggest stories as time goes on.
From Milovan Rajevac's sacking to Otto Addo's appointment to Black Stars AFCON/World Cup fiasco and Pele's death. We cannot forget Shakul Samed's suspension at the Commonwealth Games for failing a drug test and Joseph Paul Amoah bringing smiles to Ghanaians as he won bronze in the games.
There is a lot more as Lionel Messi led Argentina to clinch the World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar while his rival Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Saudi Arabian side AL Nassr.
Primes News covered all these stories and below we take a look back at the top stories that made the headlines in Sports in 2022.
Photos+videos: Colourful scenes from AFCON 2021 opening ceremony
The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 opening ceremony took place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon before the opening match.
The Local organising Committee once again delivered another wonderful opening ceremony to Africa and the rest of the World just like that of the draw which was held at the famous Palas de Congres Hotel in Younde in August 2021.
Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in an incident-packed opener at AFCON 2021.
Australian court orders Djokovic be released from immigration detention
Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be freed within 30 minutes and his passport and other personal documents returned to him, rekindling the world number one's bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.
Kelly, who earlier in proceedings had criticised the hours-long questioning of Djokovic at Melbourne's airport when he landed on Wednesday, said both the interview and the visa cancellation "was unreasonable".
Djokovic was not given enough time to speak to tennis organisers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa, the judge said.
AFCON 2021: Morocco beat Black Stars in Group C opener
The former Southampton winger pounced on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.
It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game as four-time winners Ghana frustrated their opponents.
Australia court rules Novak Djokovic to be deported
Three Federal Court judges on Sunday sided with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision made on Friday to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.
The ruling means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.
Inter Milan edge Juventus to lift sixth Italian Super Cup
Lautaro Martinez scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Weston McKennie's opener in an action-packed first half.
After a dull second period, the game proceeded to extra-time and just when it seemed penalties were inevitable, substitute Sanchez popped up with a dramatic winner with seconds left to play, pouncing on a mistake from Alex Sandro.
Robert Mensah's son Kofi Antoh commits suicide
Antoh who recently generated a lot of news with regards to his late father's famous cup is no more with us as he has taken his own life.
Controversy in AFCON 2021 as referee ends Tunisia-Mali game at 85th minute
Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at AFCON 2021 in a Group F game which ended in controversy.
Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time.
The second half saw two stoppages for video assistant referee checks, as well as a drinks break.
AFCON 2021: Black Stars remain winless after two games
The ‘Black Stars’ led for over 70 minutes until Jim Allevinah’s late strike broke their hearts in Yaoundé.
Having suffered defeat to Morocco in their opening fixture, Milovan Rajevac’s side were under real pressure to stay in the competition.
AFCON 2021: Why did we sack CK Akonnor for Milovan Rajevac? – Gabby quizzes
Lawyer and Communication strategist, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has questioned the decision to sack former coach of the Black Stars CK Akonnor for Milovan Rajevac.
His comments come after the Black Stars were booted out of AFCON 2021 tournament following a shocking 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros.
We will be back for AFCON 2023 - Andre Ayew
The Al Sadd forward has called on Ghanaians to forgive the team after their quest to win the nation's fifth AFCON trophy suffered a big blow on Tuesday after a 3-2 defeat to Comoros leading to their exit from the competition.
He admitted that they were disappointed to have exited the AFCON 2021.
I will not resign - Milovan Rajevac after Black Stars AFCON elimination
The Serbian trainer said this at his post-match press conference Milovan Rajevac was asked whether it is in his plans to resign as Ghana national team head coach.
He answered in the negative while emphasizing that his target is to guide Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Debutants Comoros hand abysmal Black Stars shock exit from AFCON 2021
After a disappointing start to their AFCON campaign, the Black Stars were hoping to avoid an early exit but the Comoros test proved to be a difficult hurdle for them.
In the three-matches played, Ghana surprisingly failed to win a single match, suffering defeats against Morocco (1-0) and Comoros (3-2) sandwich between Gabon (1-1) draw.
GBA suspends former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey
The suspension also includes his manager and CEO of Streetwise Promotions, Michael Amo-Bediako.
In a statement by the GBA, it said the boxer and his manager disrespected the Authority.
See list of winners at 2021 FIFA Best Awards as Lewandowski named Player of the Year
Lewandowski, 33, claimed the top prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals.
He beat Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the award.
Ronaldo was recognised for becoming the all-time top international goalscorer.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year.
'Chief' Justice Blay rejoins Kotoko
The midfielder has returned to Kotoko on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Medeama.
Milovan Rajevac sacked as Black Stars head coach
The Serbian who was appointed in September last year has lost his job after Ghana's poor show in Cameroon.
Sports Ministry directs GFA to dissolve Black Stars management committee
This comes after Black Stars' poor show at AFCON 2021 where the team exited the tournament in the group stage for the first time in 16 years.
In a group that contained Morocco, Gabon and Comoros, the Black Stars failed to win a single game, finishing bottom of with only a point.
'Show me a player like Ronaldo or Messi in Ghana and I will include him in the squad' - Kurt Okraku
Speaking to Skyy Power on Thursday, January 20, Kurt indicated they are disappointed in relation to their shambolic performance at the AFCON 2021, but they are now looking forward to the World Cup and will improve in terms of performance and preparation.
Emphasizing the selection of players, he indicated the 28 players who represented Ghana were the best at their disposal and any good player who was not selected, was not available.
NSA directs GFA to move Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier to another venue
The Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to lock horns in the playoff round of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The first leg of what will be a two-legged encounter is scheduled to be staged in Ghana in late March.
AFCON 2021: Eight dead in stampede at Olembe Stadium
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrance at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.
Although the stadium's capacity of 60,000 has been limited over coronavirus fears, the 60 percent cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon's Indomitable Lions play.
AFCON 2021: 'God told me to end the match' - Sikazwe opens up on Tunisia vs Mali game
According to Janny Sikazwe, God revealed to him to bring the game to an abrupt end, and heeding to the warning saved his life.
Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev in epic final to win Australian Open
Backed by a loud Melbourne crowd, sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.
Kobe Bryant statue placed at site of helicopter crash
The 73-kg bronze statue depicts the pair wearing basketball kits and sharing a loving glance as Gigi holds Kobe's hand as it rests on her shoulder.
CAS delivers verdict on Issa Hayatou’s appeal over one-year ban
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld an appeal filed by former Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou after FIFA banned Hayatou for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African soccer.
Hayatou, who was Confederation of African Football president for 29 years until 2017 and was also FIFA's former interim president, was banned for one year last August for a breach of “duty of loyalty” rules, FIFA said in announcing the ruling of its ethics committee. He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,000).
Hearts of Oak confirms capture of Sulley Muntari
Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak have announced Sulley Muntari as their new signing.
The Phobians announced the signing of the former Ghana midfielder in a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon.
Hakim Ziyech announces shock retirement from Morocco
The Chelsea winger was omitted from the Africa Cup of Nations squad following a dispute with the manager, Vahid Halihodzic, staying behind to compete in the Premier League, instead.
AFCON 2021: Didier Drogba aims dig at Jurgen Klopp after Senegal's triumph
Following Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League last November, Klopp seemed to refer to AFCON as a small tournament.
Senegal wins historic first AFCON title
It was a goalless affair after 120 minutes of football at the Olembe Stadium despite Senegal’s dominance but both teams were separated by a penalty shoot-out.
LeBron James breaks all-time NBA scoring record
It was a bittersweet day for James, who missed a last-second free throw which would have won the game in San Francisco, but still scored 26 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 44,149. In the end, Klay Thompson’s total of 33-points proved to be the difference for Warriors.
James is still behind Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) on the regular-season points list, but was pleased to reach another milestone in his stellar career.
Black Stars: Players over 30 years are politicians - Kwasi Nyantakyi
The former CAF first Vice boss believes players who are above 30 years in the dressing room create unrest within the team.
Official: GFA appoints Otto Addo as Black Stars coach for Nigeria tie
Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.
Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.
Video: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko fire blank in first GPL Super Clash
The derby was tenacious but failed to deliver any goals at the end of 90 minutes of action in the first clash between the two sides this season.
Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare slapped with 10-year ban
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the 33-year-old was banned for five years for the use of multiple prohibited substances and five for not co-operating with the investigation.
Okagbare was suspended during the Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test.
UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to Paris
The final on May 28, had been scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, in a stadium built for 2018 World Cup and financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, a major UEFA sponsor.
Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale
Chelsea believe a sale to a US tycoon is their best route, despite Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming he has been offered the chance to join a £2bn consortium with 'six or seven' other investors to buy the club.
Russian oligarch Abramovich, who bought the club in 2003, has previously turned down offers worth £2.2bn for Chelsea, while the club’s debt to him is £1.51bn.
It is believed a US merchant bank has been put in charge of selling the club.
Liverpool defeats Chelsea in dramatic penalty shootout to win Carabao Cup
The Blues brought Kepa on for Edouard Mendy as the game finished 0-0 after extra time but it was the reserve keeper who was first to blink when he blazed his kick over the bar to conclude a thrilling shoot-out.
It sees Jurgen Klopp win his first domestic cup as Reds manager as he becomes the first German coach to triumph in the competition.
Ukraine crisis: FIFA, UEFA ban all Russian clubs and national teams
The world and European football governing bodies said they would be banned "until further notice".
It means the Russian men's team will not play their World Cup play-off matches next month and the women's team have been banned from this summer's Euro 2022 competition.
Thomas Partey wins February Player of the Month award
The Ghanaian international who finished with 49 percent of the votes beat off competition from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.
Patrick Razak wins President’s Cup for Hearts of Oak against Kotoko
A Patrick Razak goal handed Hearts of Oak a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana President’s Cup on Friday.
The winger scored late to win it all after Samuel Boateng cancelled out Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s opener for the Phobians.
Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup
Ghana picked up one of the five African slots after edging Nigeria on away goal on a 1-1 aggregate. The first leg in Kumasi ended 0-0 while the second leg finished 1-1 in Abuja.
Black Stars to earn $12 million after World Cup qualification
This comes after Ghana edged Nigeria on Tuesday on an away goal rule at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to pick up one of the five African slots for the Mundial.
The Black Stars will receive $2 million from FIFA for preparations ahead of the tournament and another $10 million as a participation fee (Group Stage).
Video: Ryan Garcia beats Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe via unanimous decision
All 3 judges Tom Carusone (119-108), Lisa Giampa (118-109) and Ellis Johnson (119-108) ruled in favor of Garcia, who went the twelve-round distance for the first time in his career at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Video: Elaine Thompson-Herah sets fastest 100m time of the year at Golden Games
Five-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah set a blistering women's 100m time at the Golden Games on Saturday.
The Jamaican, who successfully defended the women's 100m and 200m on the athletics track at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021, ran 10.89 seconds in her semi-final race in Walnut, California, for the fastest time in the world in 2022 so far.
Asamoah Gyan urges Ghanaians to lower their expectations ahead of 2022 World Cup
The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 has made a return to the Mundial after qualifying at the expense of Nigeria.
Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, said they were expecting twins at the end of October 2021.
The 37-year-old said on Easter Monday "our baby boy has passed away" in a post on social media, while confirming the birth of his baby girl.
Official: Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as new coach
Ten Hag will leave his job at Ajax at the end of the season to become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
Didier Drogba loses Cote d'Ivoire FA elections
PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions for record-equalling 10th time
Lionel Messi's goal was cancelled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.
Video: Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight title
Fury floored Whyte with a stunning uppercut with a second to go in the sixth round. He staggered to his feet, but was badly dazed and the referee rightly ended proceedings.
Photos: Bayern Munich win 10th straight Bundesliga title after beating Dortmund
Julian Nagelsmann’s side took the lead in fantastic circumstances just before the half-hour mark, as Serge Gnabry scored a brilliant volley from the edge of the box following a corner routine to take his goal tally for the season to 16.
Real Madrid win 35th La Liga title
Carlo Ancelotti's side only needed a point against Espanyol to secure the trophy, but ended up taking all three to record their fifth successive victory thanks to a first-half brace from Rodrygo before Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema added gloss.
Family confirms death of football agent Mino Raiola
Regarded as a ‘super agent’ in the world of football, Raiola represented some of the biggest names in the sport from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Matthijs de Ligt and Gianluigi Donnarumma.
He was also the agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 21, who is one of the most in-demand players in world football and is on the cusp of a move to Manchester City.
'LeGyandary': Photos from Asamoah Gyan's star-studded book launch
The event was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The book details his life’s journey and brings to an end some uncertainties about his encounters with people in and out of the country of Ghana.
Dmitry Bivol upsets Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas
Alvarez, 31, is the undisputed world super-middleweight champion but he stepped up in weight for the bout and was handed a second defeat in 61 bouts.
Bivol, also 31, claimed victory with a unanimous points decision win taking his undefeated record to 20 bouts.
All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol's favour.
Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea
Chelsea was put up for sale before their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
The new owners will pay £2.5bn for the club's shares, a statement said.
Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift FA Cup
La Liga report PSG to UEFA over ‘scandalous’ Kylian Mbappe contract renewal
With Mbappe out of contract in the summer, it has long been assumed that he would move to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, after PSG rejected a big-money bid last summer.
Photos: Akufo-Addo decorated with 'special national title'
The title which has his picture engraved on it symbolises his status as a former boxer and a member of the boxing fraternity.
Jose Mourinho makes history as Roma beat Feyenoord to win maiden Europa Conference League
The Portuguese coach had already won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, as well as the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017. He was already the first to reach European finals with four different clubs, and Nicolo Zaniolo's first-half goal let his boss write his name into history.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies upset Hasaacas Ladies to win third Women’s Premier League title
The Northern zonal champions pulled a masterclass Saturday afternoon at the Accra sports stadium in a nerve-racking final which was decided on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
The Brazilian forward guided home Federico Valverde’s driven cross just shy of the hour after the Merseysiders had failed to find a way past the inspired Thibaut Courtois despite dominating for long periods.
AC Milan win first Serie A title in 11 years
AC Milan won the Serie A with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Sassuolo on the final day of the season on Sunday.
Milan edged ahead of city rival Inter by two points to claim its first Scudetto in 11 years and its 19th title overall.
See Black Stars new jersey (photos)
Photos: Thomas Partey installed Chief in his home town Manya Krobo
Krobo Odumase is a town and capital of Lower Manya Krobo Municipal District in the Eastern Region of Ghana and the birthplace of Partey.
LeBron James becomes NBA's first active player worth $1 billion
The Los Angeles Lakers megastar, a four-time NBA champion and the league's No. 2 career scorer, made $121.2 million from May 2021 to May 2022 in on-court salary and off-court earnings, according to Forbes.
Kotoko crowned 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions
Devin Haney claims undisputed lightweight title with unanimous decision win over George Kambosos
Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr has relinquished his three world title belts with a unanimous defeat to American Devin Haney in their lightweight blockbuster in Melbourne.
Haney inflicted on Kambosos the first loss of his 21-fight career at Marvel Stadium on Sunday to add the WBA, WBO and IBF titles to the WBC strap he already held.
Video: Hearts of Oak win record 12th MTN FA Cup title, qualifies for Africa
Hearts Of Oak have defended their MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.
The Phobians beat the Hunters 2-1 to win the MTN FA Cup for a record twelfth time.
WAFU Zone B Cup: Black Starlets pick up bronze medal in five-goal thriller (video)
The Black Starlets recovered from their semi-final 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso to beat Ivory Coast 3-2 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday.
GFA releases new names for national teams
Chief among them is the Chan team, a side filled with the Black Stars players who play in the local league.
They will now be called the Black Galaxies, giving them a new identity as the Black Stars is specially made for Ghana’s senior national team.
GFA boss confirms Tariq Lamptey, four others are available for Black Stars selection
Official: Inaki Williams declares he’s now ready to play for Black Stars (video)
Williams has been a long-term target for the Ghana Football Association [GFA].
AFCON 2023 moved to 2024
The tournament was to be hosted in June-July 2023, which is the height of the rainy season in Ivory Coast.
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title
Djokovic’s seventh triumph in London draws him level with legendary American Pete Sampras’ tally of singles trophies won at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
World Athletics Championships: Ghana's men qualify for 4x100m relay final (video)
The Ghanaian quartet finished third, with a season best time of 38.58s, pick up an automatic qualifying spot in the men’s 4x100m final.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins record fifth 100m world title as Jamaica sweeps podium
The Jamaican exploded out of the blocks and had the race sewn up way before crossing the line in a championship record time of 10.67 seconds.
Fraser-Pryce won her first world 100m title 13 years ago but says her latest victory means the most.
Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to secure first Grand Slam title
Rybakina, 23, fought back to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 and become the youngest Wimbledon singles champion since 2011.
Full list of CAF Awards 2022 winners
At the ceremony hosted in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday, July 21, Mane defended the crown he won in 2019 as the last two editions (2020, 2021) were canceled due to Covid 19.
Ghana's Evelyn Badu wins double at CAF Awards 2022
The Hasaacas Ladies attacker won the maiden CAF Inter-club Women's Player of the Year award.
She beat off stiff competition from South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.
Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as Kotoko coach
Video: Isaac Dogboe beats Joet Gonzalez to set up world title fight
Isaac Dogboe took his biggest step yet toward a title shot at a 126-pound title on Saturday.
The former 122-pound beltholder from Ghana got off to a quick start and then withstood a rally from Joet Gonzalez to win a split decision in a 10-round bout Saturday night at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota.