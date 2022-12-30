2022 top stories that made the headlines in Sports

A lot can happen in one year. The sports world moves quickly, and it can be easy to lose track of the biggest stories as time goes on.

From Milovan Rajevac's sacking to Otto Addo's appointment to Black Stars AFCON/World Cup fiasco and Pele's death. We cannot forget Shakul Samed's suspension at the Commonwealth Games for failing a drug test and Joseph Paul Amoah bringing smiles to Ghanaians as he won bronze in the games.

There is a lot more as Lionel Messi led Argentina to clinch the World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar while his rival Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Saudi Arabian side AL Nassr.

Primes News covered all these stories and below we take a look back at the top stories that made the headlines in Sports in 2022.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 opening ceremony took place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon before the opening match.