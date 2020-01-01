2019 in review: 12 months of showbiz in Ghana

The entertainment world in 2019 was full of drama and there was something to grab the headlines on a daily basis.
From Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy brouhaha to Cardi B snubbing Ghanaian celebrities, the year had it all.
Prime News has selected some of the big headlines from the showbiz industry for the year 2019.
1. Social media users attack Prophet Nigel Gaisie for predicting doom for Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Kwesi Arthur
Social media went into flames on January 1, 2019, after Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesied that Kuami Eugene, Kidi, and Kwesi Arthur will die.
The founder and general overseer of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry is known for some of the doom prophecies that has hit several celebrities notably the one he made about late singer Ebony.
This did not go down with some Ghanaians as they hit out at him
2. Joyce Blessing quits Zylofon Music
Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing in January also parted ways with record label Zylofon Music label.
She further indicated that signing on to Zylofon Music has been unfortunate for her career since she did everything on her own without support from the label.
3. Becca deletes photos of Nana Appiah Mensah from her Instagram page
Zylofon Media artiste, Becca deleted all photos of her record label as well as Nana Appiah Mensah from her Instagram page.
The singer was one of the first stars to sign a deal with Zylofon Music after the record label was established.
She later explained that she deletes every picture she posts on her page and it's not what people are speculating.
4. Mikki Osei Berko arrested over refusal to pay house rent
Broadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known in showbiz circles as Master Richard was arrested on January 11 by the Kasoa Police for failing to pay for a house he rented.
He rented a four-bedroom house from one landlord whose identity is not yet known in 2014 and paid fully.
His rent was due in 2015 and the landlord asked if he was interested in staying in the house, according to the landlord Mikki Osei Berko accepted to stay but refused to pay another rent fee.
According to Mikki Osei Berko he refused to pay for the rent because he bought a water tank and also fenced the house so there was no way he was going to pay for the rent because he had invested in the apartment.
The landlord couldn't take his ignorance and sent the actor to Court.
5. I regret making a sex tape - Yvonne Okoro
Actress Yvonne Okoro in an interview on Hitz FM recounted how she and her ex-boyfriend filmed themselves during sex.
According to Yvonne, she once recorded herself having sex with her boyfriend when she was very young but she has regretted because she was immature and didn't know what she was doing.
6. Zylofon FM, TV suspend operations over a court order to freeze assets of NAM1
Zylofon FM and Zylofon TV suspended operations following a court order for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze their assets of NAM1.
Following the directive of the EOCO, the Communications Manager of Zylofon FM and Zylofon TV, Samuel Atuobi Baah, issued a statement that said the two media networks will suspend operations from January 30, 2019.
They later resumed after the issue was settled amicably.
7. BREAKING: Anokye Supremo is dead
Reports on January 30 indicated that highlife musician, Anokye Supremo also known as Daddy Lumba Jr had passed on.
He had travelled to India to undergo an operation to remove a tumour in his brain but passed on sadly.
8. Xandy Kamel takes off her pantie live on TV
February saw something crazy as Kumawood actress Xandy Kamel removed her pantie live on TV.
Xandy in a live studio discussion took viewers by surprise as she removed her pantie, this comes after the host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani asked about nude scenes in movies and whether it is true if some sex scenes are real.
9. Video: Moesha struggles to say a closing prayer
Instagram celebrity, Moesha Boduong was captured in a viral video finding it difficult to say a closing prayer at the just ended Kofas Media’s “Away Bus” movie press briefing.
In the video PrimeNewsGhana sighted, one could see Moesha struggling to put together words to give thanks to God for a successful event.
10. Showboy jailed 15 years in U.S
US-based Ghanaian rapper, Sam Safo popularly known as Showboy, who stabbed and bit an acquaintance inside a Lawrenceville apartment during an attack that was filmed was handed a 15-years sentence with six years to serve in prison in March.
Sam Safo, 25, was convicted of aggravated battery for the July 2016 incident, which took place at the Wesley Herrington apartments, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release
11. I learnt driving through Taxi Driver series- Psalm Adjeteyfio (T.T)
Veteran Actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as T.T disclosed that he learnt driving through the Taxi Driver TV series.
12. Video: Patapaa performs to 3 people in Norway
Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa who was on a tour in Europe and playing numerous shows was spotted performing to just three (3) people in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.
The 'One Corner' hitmaker after returning to Ghana blamed the organizers for the poor preparation.
13. Sarkodie’s Sarkcess Music part ways with Strongman after 2 years
Although there have were several reports of tension and an imminent split between the former 'Next Big Thing in GH Hiphop' winner and his mentor’s label, reports indicated that the split is mutual.
14. VIDEO: Junior US finally laid to rest
Final funeral rites of the late Junior US-born Nana Opoku took place today, June 1st, 2019, at Kofrom-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
Junior who was murdered in the USA by some alleged friends of his was flown to Ghana a couple of days ago to have him buried.
15. Videos: Patapaa’s ‘skopatumana’ challenge goes viral
Following the emerging rap verse in Patapaa's new song titled 'Daavi Neba', social media users started posting videos imitating and writing the lyrics in the song.
Even other celebrities joined the trend and it became a 'national anthem'.
16. Funny Face finally welcomes twins
Comedian Nana Yaw Oduro popularly called Funny Face has finally welcomed a set of twins with his new wife in May.
He named them after his friend and Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor.
Funny Face became a laughing stock when his former wife said he was weak in bed but he had the last laugh.
17. Photos + Videos : John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu's white wedding
Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu had their white wedding which became talk of town.
18. #VGMA20 : Stonebwoy pulls out a gun on stage
Perhaps the biggest drama in the entertainment world in Ghan last year.
In May when the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was held, dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage after Shatta Wale and his entourage climbed the stage when the former was there to receive his award for the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year for the fifth time in a roll.
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came to a halt after a fight broke out on stage between the camp of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the winner of the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artist’ was announced.
Both have since been banned indefinitely from the awards but have smoked the peace pipe and are not best friends.
19. #VGMA20 : Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped off all awards
Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards following the brawl at the 20th edition of the awards night banned both dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale indefinitely from the awards scheme and has also stripped off their awards.
20. #PaeMukaAt20 : Obrafour to celebrate album today
One of Ghana’s most respected rappers, Obrafour celebrating 20 years of his 'Pae Mu Ka' album, at the Tang Palace Hotel.
21. 'Unity is Strength' - Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy smoke peace pipe after VGMA brawl
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy officially joined forces after the VGMA brawl.
Both have since been seen at several places together and Shatta even performed at Ashaiman to the World concert.
22. #ShattaStone : Kelvyn Boy snubs Wendy Shay at presser (Video)
June 4, was a heated day, it seemed the peace and unity presser between dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy didn't go down well as Burniton Music Group artiste, Kelvyn Boy snubbed Rufftown Records artiste, Wendy Shay.
Kelvyn Boy has denied doing that on purpose but both have been throwing subtle jabs at each other.
23. I saved rap music from dying in Ghana - Medikal
This statement divided the opinions of music lovers. Medikal said he saved Ghanaian rap music from dying four years ago.
He posted a pic of himself with the caption: “4 years ago I saved Ghanaian Rap music from dying and I promise to keep it alive,”
It even resulted in him beefing with fellow rapper Strongman.
24. VIDEO : Fameye in a brawl with his management in Europe
June 30, ssaw the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker, Fameye in a video fighting with his management as he was on an European Tour.
The brawl was over money he took from event organizers and his management wanted it. He apologized but has since gone awol.
25. Beyonce features Shatta Wale on " The Lion King" album
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in July was featured on Beyonce’s new album, The Lion King: The gift.
The album is inspired by the remake of Disney’s Lion King in a non-animated version in which Beyonce played the role of Nala. Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”.
26. Stonebwoy parts ways with Kelvin Boy
The marriage between Kelvin Boy and Burniton Music Group Limited headed by Stonebwoy came to an end.
A press statement from the group on September 24 said the contract of Kelvin Boy will not be extended and he is no more an artiste under the company.
It later revealed that there was a sour relationship between the two and that led to the breakup.
27. Social media divided over DJ Switch winning DJ of the Year’ at 2019 Ghana DJ Awards
Social media users were divided over DJ Switch winning the ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards.
DJ Switch, born Erica Tandoh beat top DJs like DJ Mic-Smith, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Sly, DJ Aroma and DJ Black to grasp the coveted award.
The event was held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
28. Video : Shatta Wale mocks Ghanaian celebrities after Cardi B ditched them
Some Ghanaian celebrities made their way to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra on December 8 to meet the American rapper, Cardi B.
However, things did not go as planned as a frustrated group of people took to social media to lament about time-wasting.
The Internet was not kind to these people as social media users including Shatta Wale started trolling the celebrities for their duty of trying to welcome Cardi B to the motherland.
29. Video : How dare you, Abeiku Santana descends on Nana Aba Anamoah again
Broadcaster Abeiku Santana descended on TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah for giving him an ultimatum to respond to some questions she raised on social media.
Abeiku Santana said Nana Aba has no right to give him an ultimatum to prove that she [Nana Aba] spoke ill about Despite Media for inviting Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha to Ghana.
30. Video: CJ Biggerman gets his wish as he performs with Rick Ross
Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, kept his promise as he performed with Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggermanon stage at the Detty Rave concert.
This feat was achieved after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi hotel.